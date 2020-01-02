Wacky Wayne's caps off another year of explosive good deals for NYE revelers

Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020

Another year has come and gone, and Wacky Wayne's was there for those who wanted to spend the New Year with fireworks. (Source: WRDW)

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- You may have watched fireworks this year or bought them yourselves. They've been a New Year’s Eve tradition for years, but they haven't always looked the same.

Another holiday has come and gone for Skip Playford at Wacky Wayne's. According to him, the big packages of fireworks were the best sellers.

“The artillery shells and certain packages were very, very popular,” Playford said. “Especially some more expensive packages – the variety packs.”

But they haven’t always been the most popular.

“I can remember when people would buy a lot of the small stuff; a lot of the fountains and ground spinners and Roman candles and bottle rockets,” Playford said.

Playford says small things do still sell, but these days more people want bigger and brighter fireworks.

“Now people are wanting stuff that’s loud,” Playford said. “They want it colorful and they want it to go in the air.”

Along with preferences, fireworks prices have also changed.

“Over the years, certainly prices have gone up,” Playford said. “Most fireworks are made in China, so you’ve got to get it brought over here, and, of course, with inflation and things, prices are going to go up.”

But if you shop at Wacky Wayne’s, you’re in luck.

“We’ve been able to maintain our prices for quite a while,” Playford said. “We have not had a price raise in probably 7 or 8 years.”

And while their prices haven’t changed much, neither has their availability. Wacky Wayne’s is open year-round in case you find yourself in need of some more colorful fun.

