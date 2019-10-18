WRDW/WAGT wants to help you get the best over-the-air signal!

Friday, Oct. 18, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) – Do you prefer watching us via an antenna? Are you a cord cutter looking to save money? Well, WRDW/WAGT wants to help you get the best signal to watch our broadcasts!

What do I need to know about watching WRDW and WAGT via an antenna?

Watching us via an antenna is a simple process that includes purchasing an antenna, attaching it to your television, and scanning for channels.

Once your TV is displaying 12.1, 12.2, 12.3 or 26.1, 26.2, 26.3, you no longer have to scan for channels. Your TV has discovered the channels, and at that point, it’s just a matter of adjusting your antenna for best signal.

Over the air signals are superior to cable HD channels. They are higher resolution, and look better.

How can I position my antenna to receive the best signal from WRDW/WAGT?

The website AntennaWeb.org allows you to input your address and discover which direction to properly position your antenna to receive the best signal from our broadcast transmitter in Beech Island.

What channels are available from WRDW/WAGT?

• 12.1 WRDW CBS

• 12.2 WAGT NBC

• 12.3 MyNetworkTV

• 26.1 WAGT NBC

• 26.2 Augusta’s The CW

• 26.3 Antenna TV

What are some of the best antennas to purchase?

Generally, the larger the antenna and the higher the antenna is placed, the better you’ll receive WRDW and WAGT in the area.

Believe it or not, amplified antennas are not recommended by us because they can actually cause you to lose our signal or not receive it at all.

Beware of small square antennas. They are marketed as “digital” antennas, but they are really just UHF antennas and 12.1, 12.2, and 12.3 may not work well with them.

That said, we’ve had some success with the Channel Master brand of antennas. Here are a few of them available to purchase through Amazon:

• Channel Master CM-4228HD High VHF, UHF, and HDTV Antenna

• Channel Master CM-5016 Outdoor TV Antenna

• Channel Master CM-2016 High VHF, UHF and HDTV Antenna

• Channel Master CM-2018 Outdoor TV Antenna

As always, rescanning for channels is an important factor in maintaining reception to our stations. If you’re having trouble, we recommend the following troubleshooting options:

1. Reposition your antenna – Chances are, your antenna is not in the most optimal spot for receiving our signal. You can move your antenna around your home if it is one of the indoor antennas, move it into a higher spot in your home, or put it in a window.

2. Purchase a different antenna – Antennas these days are more affordable, but come with many options. Make sure you’re getting an antenna that can receive the broad swath of signals out there such as VHF and UHF.

