WIC makes more pandemic-driven adjustments in South Carolina

Monday, April 27, 2020

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) – In response to demand for nutritious foods during the COVID-19 pandemic, South Carolina is providing additional food items to WIC participants in the state.

Until further notice, participants will have more purchasing options for milk, yogurt, fruits and vegetables.

Although there is no disruption to the food distribution supply chain, some participants in the Women, Infants and Children nutrition program ave experienced food item shortages due to people purchasing more food items than normal, said state WIC Director Berry Kelly.

RELATED | Coronavirus coverage on WRDW.com

By expanding food options on WIC-approved items, “our WIC families will have more flexibility and increased access to nutritious foods,” Kelly said.

The following changes will go into effect:

• Participants can purchase 1% milk, non-fat milk, 2% milk, lactose-free 2% milk, lactose-free 1% milk, lactose-free non-fat milk or soymilk.

• Participants can purchase any fat content of yogurt (whole, low-fat or non-fat).

• Participants who choose to receive cash value benefits instead of infant baby foods can purchase fresh, frozen, or canned fruits and vegetables.

This is the latest in multiple WIC changes in the state due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In March, WIC expanded food items that participants could purchase at stores where supplies were running low, and in early April began offering 100% of WIC nutritional services over the phone.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

