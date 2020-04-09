WIC drops required in-person visits in South Carolina

Thursday, April 9, 2020

COLUMBIA, S.C.(WRDW/WAGT) — Amid the coronavirus pandemic, all Women Infant and Children nutrition services will be taken care of remotely instead of requiring an in-person visit.

Starting Monday, appointments and the issuance of nutritional services will be made over-the-phone, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced.

“We recognize that many South Carolinian families are facing hardships during this time,” said state WIC Director Berry Kelly. “TEAM WIC has done an amazing job making WIC services available by phone. Thanks to their commitment and dedication, we are able to ensure that our WIC moms and babies continue to have access to nutritional foods and health services.”

To help address WIC product shortages that have occurred due to COVID-19, WIC participants may now also choose from expanded options in a variety of food categories. Participants can see what is available at www.scdhec.gov/WIC.

“We encourage South Carolina families who are experiencing loss of income related to COVID-19 to apply to our WIC program,” Berry said.

To apply for WIC, call 1-855-472-3432 to make an appointment.

