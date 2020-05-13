WHOA: 7-foot alligator spotted across parts of Doug Barnard Parkway

Wednesday, May 13, 2020

Just when you thought it was safe to walk in parts of Richmond County, a sleeping alligator is making us think otherwise.

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Just when you thought it was safe to walk in parts of Richmond County, an alligator that was spotted on the road is making us think otherwise.

According to officials, a gator was found on Doug Barnard Parkway at Lumpkin Road just after 4 p.m. Wednesday. Officials now say the alligator was hit by a car before News 12 arrived.

Deputies hosed the gator off and moved out of the road, and then they had to put him down.

The state Department of Natural Resources was called out to help deal with the animal.

