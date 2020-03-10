WHO: More than 70% of COVID-19 patients in China have recovered, been discharged

Tuesday, March 10, 2020

(WBTV/AP) - Officials at the World Health Organization said Monday that of about 80,000 people who have been sickened by COVID-19 in China, more than 70% have recovered and been discharged from hospitals.

“The great advantage we have is that the decisions we all make – as governments, businesses, communities, families & individuals – can influence the trajectory of this COVID-19 epidemic,” said Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization.

"Over the weekend we crossed 100,000 reported cases of #COVID19 in 100 countries.



It’s certainly troubling that so many people & countries have been affected, so quickly"-@DrTedros #coronavirus — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) March 9, 2020

Patients are typically released when they test negative twice for the virus within 24 hours, meaning they’re no longer carrying the virus, although some countries may be using a slightly different definition, which may include when people have no more respiratory symptoms or a clear CT scan.

“We need to remember that with decisive, early action, we can slow down the coronavirus and prevent infections. Among those who are infected, most will recover,” said Dr. Ghebreyesus.

The World Health Organization said it could take considerably longer for people to be “recovered,” depending on the severity of the disease.

Dr. Ghebreyesus said the threat of a pandemic has become very real around the globe but this “would be the first pandemic in history that could be controlled.” He said we are not at the mercy of this virus.

