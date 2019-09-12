WEATHER ALERT: Tropical wave has a 80 percent chance of formation in the next 5 days

Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019

Invest95L is a tropical wave with maximum sustained winds of 30 MPH and has an 80 percent chance of formation in the next 5 days, according to the National Hurricane Center. (Source: WRDW)

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- With the peak of the 2019 Atlantic Hurricane Season underway, we're taking a look at a formation in the Atlantic that could impact the southeast coast.

Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine as it is known right now is a tropical wave with maximum sustained winds of 30 MPH.

"An Air Force Reserve reconnaissance aircraft earlier this afternoon

found a closed, but very broad cyclonic circulation along with

1000-ft flight-level and SFMR surface winds that supported an

intensity of 25 kt," the center said. "The disturbance is expected to become a tropical storm and bring tropical storm force winds to portions of the northwest Bahamas within 36 hours."

This latest wave comes upon the heels of Hurricane Dorian, which rode the southeast coast during the final days of August.

