WEATHER ALERT: Tropical development could bring a wet weekend

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- An area of low pressure that has the potential for development in the Gulf of Mexico could bring wet weather this weekend.

Currently, Potential Tropical Cyclone 16 is swirling into formation several hundred miles east of Mexico. If it develops into a tropical storm, it will named Nester.

The National Hurricane Center believes the cyclone will develop into a tropical storm at current time, and a potential track has it heading northeast into the coast of Alabama and Florida by early Saturday morning.

Right now, that portion of the Southeast coast is under a tropical storm warning.

That storm will pass through Georgia and the CSRA to the coast of North Carolina by Sunday morning.

Right now, there is a 40 percent chance of afternoon showers on Saturday

Sunday, meanwhile, has our rain chances much higher.

