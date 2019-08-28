WEATHER ALERT: Tropical Storm Dorian tracks to southeast coast, but what about GA/SC?

Wednesday, August 28, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Tropical Storm Dorian continues on its track to hit the southeast coast next week, but it's final destination remains up in the air.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Dorian remains a tropical storm with maximum sustained winds of 60 MPH.

Right now, the storm will likely become a hurricane on Friday if suggested models are accurate.

But the storm's cone of uncertainty places the final track anywhere from the tip of Florida to the Lowcountry of South Carolina.

We're continuing to monitor the storm.

