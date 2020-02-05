WEATHER ALERT: Thursday brings the flooding rains, high winds with powerful storms

Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Be prepared for Thursday. We're looking at the possibility of severe weather with high winds and flooding rains.

A strong cold front brings that possibility.

With that, the National Weather Service puts most of the CSRA under an "enhanced" chance for severe weather for Thursday.

Heavy rain will also be a concern for the possibility of urbanized flash flooding. This will need to be monitored closely over the next few days. There is moderate confidence in damaging winds and flash flooding, but lower confidence in the tornado threat.

As always, stay with the WRDW WAGT Weather Team as we continue to track the storm possibility across the area.

