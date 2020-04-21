WEATHER ALERT: System to bring moderate chance of tornadoes, heavy rain Thursday

Tuesday, April 21, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- We're expecting another round of severe weather that could bring heavy rain, damaging winds, and even the possibility of tornadoes.

The Storm Prediction Center is putting the CSRA under a slight to enhanced risk for severe weather on Thursday. This quantifies to a 15-30% chance of severe weather occurring for any point inside the risk area. The CSRA is included in the risk for significant severe weather since there is the possibility of strong tornadoes.

Timing and severity of impacts will not be known until we get closer to Thursday, but latest guidance brings strong storms into our area with the potential for tornadoes, damaging straight line winds, and flash flooding.

