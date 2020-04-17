WEATHER ALERT: Sunday into Monday could bring storms to the CSRA

Friday, April 17, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- CSRA residents should be on the lookout for severe weather Sunday into Monday morning as the Storm Prediction Center says parts of the area are at an "enhanced" risk of storms.

Most of the CSRA is under a "slight" risk for severe storms on Sunday, but the lower portion of the region is under that "enhanced" risk.

A timeline of those storms shows them arriving late Sunday into early Monday. Strong straight-line winds, brief spin-up tornadoes, large hail, and flash flooding look possible.

Strong storms devastated parts of the area on Monday morning with several tornadoes touching down as a result.

