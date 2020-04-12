WEATHER ALERT: Sunday, Monday bringing chances for severe weather

Sunday, April 12, 2020

The Storm Prediction Center says parts of the CSRA are under a slight or enhanced risk for severe weather Sunday afternoon into Monday morning. (Source: WRDW)

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Easter weekend is set to be a stormy one -- at least according to the National Weather Service.

NWS and our own forecasts show scattered showers and thunderstorms across the CSRA Sunday afternoon and much harsher storms into early Monday morning.

The Storm Prediction Center has already placed portions of the CSRA under a slight and enhanced risk from Sunday morning to Monday morning.

The greatest threat of damaging wind and isolated tornadoes will be shortly before daybreak Monday, but rain and embedded thunderstorms can be expected beginning Sunday afternoon, so we will keep a close eye on those as well.

Once the front moves through Monday morning the sun will return and temperatures will warm to the mid-80's.

