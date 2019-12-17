WEATHER ALERT: Severe weather possible this morning in the CSRA

Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Bring your umbrellas this morning. You do not want to walk into work drenched.

That's because we're expecting showers and thunderstorms throughout the CSRA from this morning into this afternoon.

While the threat for severe weather is low, you can expect drenching, heavy rain throughout the morning with some localized flooding possible.

But, if a severe storm is possible, then the threat for damaging winds and an isolated tornado.

Stick with News 12 NBC 26 for the latest.

