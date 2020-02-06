WEATHER ALERT: Severe weather expected Thursday afternoon

Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020

(WRDW/WAGT) -- Be prepared for numerous severe storms Thursday. We're looking at damaging straight line winds and flooding rains as the primary impacts, but an isolated tornado is possible.

A strong cold front brings that possibility.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed the CSRA under an "enhanced" risk for severe weather for Thursday.



A flash flood watch is in effect for most of the CSRA until Friday morning.

A watch means conditions are favorable for flooding. A warning means flash flooding is currently happening.

Heavy rain will also be a concern for the possibility of urbanized flash flooding. There is moderate confidence in damaging winds and flash flooding, but a few tornadoes can't be ruled out.

A lake wind advisory is in effect from 10:00 a.m. through 7:00 p.m. Friday. Winds gusting from 15-25 miles per hour to 30+ miles per hour are expected Thursday afternoon and evening.

A strong cold front is the cause of the weather situation Thursday. Heavy rain will also be a concern for the possibility of urbanized flash flooding.

The storms are expected to start any time from noon to 1:00 p.m. and last through the evening.

