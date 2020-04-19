WEATHER ALERT: Several waves of severe weather possible across the CSRA Sunday into Monday

Sunday, April 19, 2020

(Source: WRDW)

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Sunday into Monday morning should see several rounds of severe weather, according to the Storm Prediction Center.

As of Sunday morning, parts of the CSRA are under a slight to moderate risk of severe weather until Monday morning.

The first wave of storms will pass through Sunday afternoon with the greatest chance of severe weather the farther south in the CSRA you go.

The second wave arrives Sunday night into the overnight hours early Monday morning. This will likely be the greatest chance of severe weather which will likely produce scattered areas of damaging wind, large hail, and possible tornadoes.

Strong straight-line winds, tornadoes, quarter size or larger hail, and flash flooding are all possible beginning Sunday afternoon lasting through early Monday morning. Keep it here for updates through the weekend.

