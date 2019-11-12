WEATHER ALERT: It's not just cold. It'll be bone-chillingly cold in the morning.

Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019

To say it's going to be cold Wednesday morning is an understatement. (Source: WRDW)

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Your eyes do not deceive you. Just weeks after seeing temperatures in the 90's, parts of the CSRA are about to receive a injection of bone-chillingly cold temperatures.

Those temps are coming courtesy of a strong cold front which will also bring rain to the area late Tuesday afternoon.

A freeze watch is also in effect late Tuesday into early Wednesday. Temperatures are expected to be in the mid to upper 20's.

But that's not all. Temperatures are expected to reach freezing again Thursday morning with lows in the upper 20's and low 30's.

