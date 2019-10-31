WEATHER ALERT: Is it going to rain on Halloween night?

Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019

Expect a line of isolated showers and thunderstorms tonight around 5 p.m. as we get ready for a night of trick or treating. (Source: WRDW)

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- As the kids get ready for all the evenings tricks and treats, their parents are going to be wondering if they need to take an umbrella.

Cloudy skies and mild temperatures are expected through today, but scattered storms arrive this afternoon as a cold front approaches the CSRA. Isolated severe weather is possible.

We are going to be very warm and humid ahead of the storms with highs in the mid 80's. It will be a little breezy as the front gets closer with winds between 10-20 mph.

We will clear out tonight into Friday morning. Skies should be clear by sunrise Friday with temperatures in the upper 30's and low 40's.

