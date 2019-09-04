WEATHER ALERT: Hurricane Dorian continues to move up the coast as category 2

Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Hurricane Dorian remains a category 2 hurricane as the storm slightly increases in strength and has a higher chance of landfall near North Carolina.

According to the National Hurricane Center's 5 a.m. advisory Wednesday, Dorian is a category 2 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 110 MPH.

The storm is about halfway up the Florida coast.

"The hurricane will then move dangerously close to the Florida east coast through Wednesday evening, very near the Georgia and South Carolina coasts Wednesday night and Thursday, and near or over the North Carolina coast late Thursday and Thursday night," the center said.

The latest for the CSRA shows Allendale and Screven counties receiving tropical storm force winds between 40 to 50 MPH. In the Augusta area, we are expecting a windy few days with gusts between 15 to 20 MPH.

We're continuing to monitor the situation.

