WEATHER ALERT: Get ready for rain for the next several days

Friday, Jan. 10, 2020

Expect a rainy weekend across the CSRA as a series of fronts will bring mild temperatures and showers. (Source: WRDW)

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Expect to see on and off rain showers over the next few days as two fronts march through the CSRA.

A warm front is expected to bring the possibility of some showers Friday. We will be very warm this afternoon with highs in the upper 60's to low 70's.

The cold front side of the system is expected to bring rain again on Saturday evening through Sunday morning. Heavy rain and thunderstorms are likely with high temperatures expected to reach the upper 70's to near 80 degrees with breezy southwest winds between 10-15 mph with gusts near 30 mph.

Rain will continue into Sunday morning, but we should see drier conditions Sunday afternoon with highs in the mid to low 70's.

Rain and mild temperatures look likely next week lasting all the way until Wednesday.

