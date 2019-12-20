WEATHER ALERT: Get ready for a deluge of rain this weekend in the CSRA

Friday, Dec. 20, 2019

Sunday into Monday looks to be two days of an exceptional amount of rain. (Source: WRDW)

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- If you had any sort of outdoor plans ready for this weekend, you may want to reconsider.

Most of the day Saturday is trending dry, but skies will be getting cloudy in the afternoon. Highs are expected to stay in the 50's.

Saturday night brings another another decent chance for rain. Sunday doesn't look much different with an area of low pressure ejecting out of the Gulf of Mexico. This will bring high rain chances for an extended period of time over the weekend into early next week. Multiple inches of rain will be possible between Saturday night through Monday.

If you live in a flood prone area, be prepared for possible flooding conditions Sunday into Monday. Highs will stay in the 50's both Sunday and Monday with winds between 10-20 mph.

