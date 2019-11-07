WEATHER ALERT: Get ready for a bitter blast of cold air in the next few mornings

Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Those who absolutely love the cold temperatures are about to get a taste of a blast of bitter air.

Lows on Friday and Saturday morning are expected to be in the mid-30's, but that's not all.

The cold front is not only bringing the chilly air, but rain. Rain looks likely tonight into early Friday as a strong cold front moves through the region. This front is expected to bring us a quarter to half an inch of rain and much colder temperatures into the weekend. Most of the rain should be clear of the CSRA by daybreak Friday.

We will bring in much cooler air behind the front for the weekend. Morning lows will be in the 30's Saturday and Sunday. Highs on Saturday look to stay in the upper 50's. Sunday will be a tad warmer in the afternoon with highs in the mid 60's.

