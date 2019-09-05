WATCH: Tornado spotted in North Myrtle Beach, SC

A tornado was spotted in the area of North Myrtle Beach early Thursday morning.

A WMBF photojournalist caught a tornado that hit North Myrtle Beach, SC Wednesday evening as Dorian made its way up the coast. (Source: WMBF)

A WMBF News crew spotted what appeared to be a funnel cloud in the area of the North Myrtle Beach Park and Sports Complex.

Law enforcement confirmed the area was near 2nd and 17th streets.

The video shows apparent rotation and then what appears to be a transformer blowing as bright red light suddenly appears.

Pat Dowling, North Myrtle Beach spokesperson, said a minor tornado may have touched down at 901 Westport in North Myrtle Beach, causing damage to a roof. No injuries were reported, he added, and electric is being pulled and people are being directed to shelters.

