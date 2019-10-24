Richmond County Sheriff Richard Roundtree outlines efforts to curb gun violence

Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019

RICHMOND COUNTY, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Richmond County Sheriff Richard Roundtree held a news conference Wednesday to combat a perceived reputation that the county is a dangerous place.

During the Thursday news conference, Roundtree said a recent social media post claimed there have been 33 homicides in the area this year so far. However, Roundtree disputed that number, saying the number is actually 29 because four of those incidents could not be prosecuted.

Still, Roundtree said that number was still unacceptable.

"Our main goal since 2013 has been the reduction of gun violence in Richmond County," Roundtree said.

Roundtree pivoted and began to focus on gun-related aggravated assaults in the area, which he called "alarming" due to a 57 percent increase in those crimes alone.

Still, Roundtree said 44 percent of gun-related homicides in the area are drug or gang-related.

As a result, Roundtree says he'll be increasing efforts to bring down those numbers through engaging the gang task force, crime suppression teams, SWAT, and special operations teams to help "suppress" gun-related crimes.

Roundtree added that he plans on using overtime savings to help hire more deputies to patrol hot spots in the area using a data-driven approach.

"We view every shooting as a potential homicide," Roundtree said. "We will take every step available to make those individuals who are out there in possession of illegal firearms and commit the heinous crimes in our community -- that they are brought to justice."

Roundtree also looked to combat the narrative that homicides happen daily in the county.

"That is simply not true," Roundtree said. "This is why we felt it was important to speak directly to the public, and to reassure them that everything possible is being done to make this county as safe as we possibly can."

