WARNING: Don't kiss, snuggle, or eat with your pet chickens. You could get Salmonella

Friday, Sept. 13, 2019

(WRDW/WAGT) -- The Centers for Disease Control are warning people against too much poultry interference due to risk of Salmonella.

According to the CDC, owning "backyard chickens" and handling them can be dangerous and cause owners to get sick, then spread infections to other people.

The website claims people can contract Salmonella from germs in the droppings and bodies of their chickens, even if they appear to be clean. Because of that, the CDC says to keep children younger than five away from live poultry.

So how can you avoid getting sick? The CDC recommends the following:





Always wash your hands with soap and water right after touching backyard poultry or anything in the area where they live and roam.



Adults should supervise handwashing by young children.



Use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not readily available.



Don’t let backyard poultry inside the house, especially in areas where food or drink is prepared, served, or stored.



Set aside a pair of shoes to wear while taking care of poultry and keep those shoes outside of the house.



Children younger than 5, adults older than 65, and people with weakened immune systems shouldn’t handle or touch chicks, ducklings, or other poultry.



Poultry should not be kept in daycares, preschools, hospitals, or nursing homes.



Don’t eat or drink where poultry live or roam.



Don’t kiss backyard poultry, or snuggle them and then touch your face or mouth.



Stay outdoors when cleaning any equipment or materials used to raise or care for poultry, such as cages or feed or water containers.



The CDC hopes no one will "play chicken" with their health, and wash their hands thoroughly after handling poultry of any kind.

