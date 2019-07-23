WANTED: Two men caught on camera stealing thousands of dollars in Apple and Beats products at Grovetown Walmart

Tuesday, July 23, 2019

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is searching for two men they say robbed two Walmart stores.

A press release says on Saturday, July 20, the suspects entered the Grovetown Walmart and stole several thousand dollars worth of Apple products and Beats headphones. They put the items in bags and drove away from the store in a white SUV, possibly a Tahoe or Suburban.

The men then traveled to the Walmart on Bobby Jones Expressway and stole similar products worth $1,200.

Anyone who has seen the men pictured is asked to contact the sheriff's office Property Crime Unit at (706) 541-1044.

