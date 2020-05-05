WANTED: RCSO looking for man in reference to a rape incident

Tuesday, May 5, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man in reference to a rape incident that occurred in April.

According to RCSO, Willie Lacy, 17, is wanted in reference to a rape incident that occurred on April 27 on the 2100 Block of First Avenue.

Lacy is 5'6 and is 160 lbs. He has warrants on file with this agency at this time.

Anyone that comes in contact with Lacy or has any information as to his whereabouts is asked to contact Inv. Joshua Evans or any on call investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1085 or 706-821-1020.

