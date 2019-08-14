WANTED: Aiken County deputies searching for armed robbery suspect

Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Deputies in Aiken County are searching for a man in connection to an armed robbery in Wagener.

The incident happened on Tuesday around 9:113 p.m. at Harry's Convenience Store on Main Street in Wagener.

When deputies arrived, the store clerk said the suspect, who has been identified at James Herman Hammond, 46, grabbed her and threatened her with a knife while demanding money.

Hammond allegedly released the victim when another customer was approaching.

Hammond is described as a black male with gray and black facial hair, 5’6” tall and approximately 130 lbs.

Anyone who has seen Hammond is asked to contact the sheriff's office at (803) 648-6811.

