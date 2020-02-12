WANTED: A 15-year-old is wanted in the murder of DeAngelo Burns

Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- A 15-year-old is now being sought in connection with the death of a 17-year-old.

Jaquavious Lindreas Taylor will be charged with the murder of DeAngelo Burns.

Burns was killed last Friday following a shooting at the 3000 block of Abelia Drive.

Burns was driven to a Circle K on Peach Orchard Road where deputies attempted to give life-saving aid to him. He was later pronounced dead at 9:50 p.m.

Taylor is considered to be armed and dangerous.

