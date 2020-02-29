Voting gets underway in South Carolina primary

Polls are open across South Carolina as Democrats make their selections in the state’s presidential primary.

Joe Biden is looking for his first primary win in South Carolina. (Source: Pool, CNN)

Voting is open on Saturday until 7 p.m. ET throughout the state.

There are a dozen candidates on the ballot, although the slate of names was set before some dropped out of the race.

Former Vice President Joe Biden has expressed confidence of victory in South Carolina, a state where he has long relationships and has led recent surveys.

The state could be Biden’s first primary win in four tries at the White House.

There is no party registration in South Carolina, meaning Republicans — who have no primary here — are free to vote in the Democratic contest.

Biden looking for a big ‘bump’ in South Carolina

Looking for victory in the South Carolina Democratic presidential primary on Saturday, Biden said the “bigger the win, the bigger the bump.” But as he visited a polling site in Greenville, South Carolina, the former vice president insisted he doesn’t have to win by a particular margin if he hopes to catch early delegate leader Bernie Sanders.

"I don’t think it’ll even be over after Super Tuesday," Biden said of the 15 contests looming next week. "I think it’s going to go on to states that are ones that I feel very good about.”

Sanders has led voting in the first three contests, but Biden is the heavy favorite to win in South Carolina. The question is what kind of momentum that gives Biden heading into Tuesday, when mega-billionaire Mike Bloomberg will be on the primary ballots for the first time.

“There’s all kinds of analyses that suggest that he may cut into my base, he may not cut into my base,” Biden said of Bloomberg. “Michael’s gonna spend. I don’t know how much he’s spent already. … I just don’t know how it cuts."

Key questions heading into South Carolina Democratic primary

The South Carolina primary is certain to be a fork in the road for Democrats’ 2020 presidential nominating contest.

But there’s no reliable map showing where voters’ choices might lead once the South Carolina Democratic electorate has its say.

It’s the first 2020 contest where black voters hold the strongest sway.

For former Vice President Joe Biden, the state is a must win.

Biden has always called South Carolina his “firewall,” perhaps unwittingly admitting that his campaign would need the state to survive.

Yet over a week of campaigning, Biden and some aides found themselves talking not about a “firewall” but a “springboard” or “launching pad."

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.