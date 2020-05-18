Voting early opens up for both Georgians and South Carolinians

Monday, May 18, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Voting has started across the two-state, but instead of heading to the polls, leaders are encouraging one thing: stay home to vote.

Advanced voting for the Georgia primaries started today, May 8. Georgia leaders have encouraged people not to vote in person and to vote absentee instead.

You can still vote at the Municipal Building if you would like, you just have to wear a mask.

Early voting also opened in South Carolina. You can vote at the county office or vote absentee by mail. You have to apply to vote by mail but this year, everyone is qualified to do that.

