Voter turnout in South Carolina

Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020

Aiken, SC (WRDW/WAGT--- The polls were packed with voters all day long.

It was an exciting day for a lot of people in our area.

South Carolina is an open primary everyone.

Regardless of their political affiliation everyone got to have their say.

It was clear from the beginning former Vice President Joe Biden was a contender.

"Biden coming up South Carolina is going to be a great boost for him if he gets it, and I think he going to get it," said Herbert Recktor.

For days candidates have been campaigning around the state.

Senator Bernie Sanders and Senator Elizabeth Warren stopped by Aiken Friday.

Today at the polls, voters said it was a tough decision.

"All of them have a plan," said Recktor.

Election officials say the turnout was big this year.

The lines started at Cedar Creek Church at 6 am, and they saw more than 200 people cast their vote.

Over at Aiken high school, nearly 400 people walked through the doors.

As the results came in, Joe Biden led not only overall, but in every one of our local counties.

Voters hope whoever wins come November, will help fix problems across the nation and right here at home.

.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.