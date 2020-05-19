Vogtle has seen 230 coronavirus cases; 198 of those workers have recovered

Tuesday, May 19, 2020

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Positive coronavirus results have risen to a cumulative 230 cases among the workforce at Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4, although the vast majority have recovered and been cleared to return to work, according to officials.

Only 32 of the cases are active, while 198 people who’ve tested positive have now recovered, officials said Monday in announcing the statistics. Officials said 683 employees had tested negative and three were awaiting results.

Units 1 and 2 at the nuclear power plant have been operating for decades, and Units 3 and 4 are under construction by a large workforce.

In announcing the latest figures, Georgia Power said: “With each person tested, we act quickly, self-isolating the individuals, along with the personnel who have been in close proximity to them, immediately after learning they have been tested for COVID-19.”

The company said site leadership remains focused on protecting the health and safety of workers and that “comprehensive measures in response to the COVID-19 pandemic will remain in place.”

