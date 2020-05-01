Vogtle expansion marks one of its top milestones, according to Georgia Power

Friday, May 1, 2020

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) – The construction project at Plant Vogtle has reached another milestone with so-called open vessel testing now complete for one of the new units.

Georgia Power said the testing at Unit 3 marks one of the most significant accomplishments in the project so far at the Vogtle Units 3 and 4 nuclear expansion project at the plant near Waynesboro. Units 1 and 2 have been operational for decades, but Units 3 and 4 are under construction.

Open vessel testing has successfully demonstrated how water flows from the key safety systems into the reactor vessel, ensuring the paths are not blocked or constricted, according to Georgia Power. It also prepares Unit 3 for so-called cold hydro testing and hot functional testing – critical tests required ahead of initial fuel load. The milestone has confirmed that the pumps, motors, valves, pipes and other components of the systems function as designed, Georgia Power said Friday.

Plant operators performed much of the testing from the Unit 3 main control room, which began operating in December and is staffed around the clock.

The completion of open vessel testing “is a major accomplishment for the project and brings us an important step closer to generating electricity for our customers as we continue the transition from construction towards system operations,” said Vogtle 3 and 4 Construction Executive Vice President Glen Chick.

Georgia Power said Friday that significant progress continues at the construction site, with the project now 85% complete and direct construction of Unit 3 now 90% complete. Major milestones in recent weeks include the placement of the Unit 4 polar crane and containment vessel top, signifying that all major lifts inside the containment vessels for both units are now complete, Georgia Power said.

Other milestones over the past few months include:

• Operation of the Unit 3 main control room – Operators begin monitoring and controlling the technology and equipment essential for testing the unit's systems and safely starting the plant.

• Placement of the Unit 3 shield building roof – The 2-million-pound roof covers the top of the shield building, which provides an additional layer of safety around the containment vessel and nuclear reactor to protect the structure from any potential impacts.

• Final concrete placement inside the Unit 3 containment vessel – Completing this milestone is an important step that allows for the installation of machinery that will be used to load fuel into the unit.

