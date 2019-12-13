Virtual reality arcade is the first of its kind in Aiken

Friday, Dec. 14, 2019

News 12 This Morning

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- A lot of you probably went to an arcade as a kid, maybe some old school with pinball machines and other games. Now an arcade coming to Aiken is the first of its kind. It's taking people to another world, using virtual reality.

Reality isn't what it seems at Vizion VR in Aiken.

"Virtual reality is something that you do have to experience. It's very hard to tell someone who's never experienced it what it's like," said IT specialist at Vizion, Aaron Lavarnway.

The experience started for Aaron Lavarnway a few years ago. He created his own virtual reality booth and he got his dad on board.

"He looked at me and he was like, 'we need to open an arcade like this.' That was my first thought. It was a good idea."

After working out a few kinks, Aaron and his family decided to open their own virtual reality arcade.

"Everybody would enjoy it. It's not just for the gamers, it's for anyone who wants to visit other parts of the world," said dad and CEO Bill Lavarnway.

Like an arcade from the 80s, this one is a modern twist. It takes people into the world of virtual reality through games and experiences.

"We project onto those screens pretty much a virtual world, and when you have that headset on you feel like you're in that virtual world."

Their set-up allows for people to interact with each other, and whoever is playing the game. They also have booths for advanced players, and a green screen for players to take home videos of themselves in the virtual reality world.

"Here you're with other people, you're socializing. You're getting out, you're in a group."

Watching people play is a personal favorite of the Lavarnway family.

"Some are screaming, some are laughing, some are just saying wow and you hear all the different responses and everyone can watch."

And working as family makes it even better. They say the still have their ups and downs, but they're happy to do it together. Vizion VR is an experience unlike anything Aiken has seen before

"They are amazed that something like this comes to Aiken. They're amazed at the technology. They're amazed by what they experience when they come here."

The arcade is open Tuesday through Friday from 2 until 10 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from noon until 10 p.m.​

Click HERE for more information about Vizion VR.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.