Vigil grows outside Denmark convenience store where two were murdered

Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019

News 12 at 6 O’Clock/NBC at 7

DENMARK, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- A vigil is growing for the two employees shot to death at Po Boys convenience store as people continue to come by to leave flowers.

We're learning their names are Kiran and Chirag Patel. As community members pay their respects, they're planning on taking action.

The sign on the door reads "closed”, and for anyone driving by, it's not hard to tell why -- dozens of vigil candles still burning outside, and photos of two men who lost their lives.

Stanyell Graham says the death of these two men is not only is a loss for him, but for the whole Denmark community.

“This was the only store that we have on this side of town,” Graham said. “Now we got to all the way across town to even go to a store or anything.”

It's a small chapter in a larger story here.

“One day it could be me, you, your children,” Graham said. “We have to stand up. Enough is enough.”

Denmark is no stranger to senseless gun violence and Graham says no more.

“It goes on all the time in Denmark,” Graham said. “Lot of unsolved murders over the course of years. It's time to put our foot down as a community. Enough is enough.”

That's why he recruited the help of his friend Deanna Miller-Berry. If her name sounds familiar, she's been a huge activist for this community. Together, they organized a vigil to the give the community a chance to say goodbye and hopefully some peace of mind.

“What we are doing as residents is Stanyell and I are partnering to implement neighborhood watches,” Miller-Berry said.

They are also begging law enforcement to find an ending to this violent story.

“I have the faith in our local police department,” Miller-Berry said. “I have the faith in our SLED. I have the faith in our judicial system that this will be a case they will do right.”

Denmark Police only clears about 59 percent of homicides. So far, this is not one of them.

