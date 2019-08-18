Vietnam Veterans from CSRA honor each other on 50th anniversary of being sent to war

Sunday, August 18, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It's been 50 years since the 319th Transportation Company left Augusta for the Vietnam War.

On Sunday morning, dozens of veterans gathered at the Vietnam War Memorial for their 50th reunion.

"We went to Vietnam as civilians," said Mike Dickerson, a member of the 319 Transportation Company. "We showed the army we were more than weekend warriors."

The company was a group of reserves who were called into action in 1968. They reminisced and shared stories from the battlefield.

"There was hours and hours of boredom and in a split second it would change," Dickerson said.

The Army Reserve unit was also known as Troxler's Truckers. A group of soldiers led by their now 83-year-old captain Paul D. Troxler.

"He was a father to us," said E.W. 'Sonny' Reece. "Not just our captain during Vietnam, he was a father."

He was a father to 148 brave men in his company, many of whom were from the CSRA. Roy Miller Jr. is the only member who died in combat. They honored him, and those who've died since they came home, on Sunday.

"We honor them," Dickerson said. "We are proud of them. We honor them . We don't want to forget them."

The group sticks together. They did during combat, and they do now. When they came home from the war, many were often given a cold shoulder.

"Anybody that's viewing this that knows a Vietnam Veteran tell him 'Welcome home,' Dickerson said. "Tell her 'Welcome home' because they may have never heard that."

Troxler's Truckers spent the entire weekend honoring each other at different locations across the CSRA. Service members came from all over the world to reunite and to honor the 169 CSRA veterans who lost their lives in the war.