Video shows woman licking Blue Bell ice cream, putting it back in store fridge

(WRDW/WAGT) -- Blue Bell Ice Cream is urging consumers to not worry after video of a woman licking a container of the ice cream and putting back on a store shelf was posted on social media.

The 8-second long video shows a woman pulling a container of Blue Bell Tin Roof-flavored ice cream, opening it, and licking the top of it before placing it back in the refrigerator.

What kinda psychopathic behavior is this?! pic.twitter.com/T8AIdGpmuS — Optimus Primal (@BlindDensetsu) June 29, 2019

The video made it to Blue Bell's Twitter account, which is working to assure consumers that there's nothing to worry about.

Hello! We want to thank our consumers for alerting us to the recent food tampering incident. We take this issue very seriously and are currently working with the appropriate authorities. For more information, please click here https://t.co/bs2Uaq6BiR — Blue Bell Ice Cream (@ILoveBlueBell) July 1, 2019

The video, at current time, has been viewed over 10 million times.

