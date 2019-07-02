Video shows woman licking Blue Bell ice cream, putting it back in store fridge

The video, posted to Twitter, shows a woman licking a Blue Bell Ice Cream container and placing it back in a store's freezer. (Source: Twitter)
Tuesday, July 2, 2019

(WRDW/WAGT) -- Blue Bell Ice Cream is urging consumers to not worry after video of a woman licking a container of the ice cream and putting back on a store shelf was posted on social media.

The 8-second long video shows a woman pulling a container of Blue Bell Tin Roof-flavored ice cream, opening it, and licking the top of it before placing it back in the refrigerator.


The video made it to Blue Bell's Twitter account, which is working to assure consumers that there's nothing to worry about.


The video, at current time, has been viewed over 10 million times.

