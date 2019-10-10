'It was already over with, I was panicking': 13-year-old confesses to murder, did system fail teen?

Thursday, October 10, 2019

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- There are currently more than 2,000 charges against Richmond County children. Kids in the criminal system are a persistent problem for the county.

One of the latest is a 13-year-old serving life in prison for murder. He committed a crime a couple of years ago but a judge just sentenced him.

Zietdrick Shelley was sentenced as an adult. Local activists say it is kids like Zietdrick that could have been saved with the proper resources.

At 13-years-old there are few things a child is ready for but Zitedrick Shelley murdered a woman the same year he should've been getting ready for eighth grade.

Officer: "Did you take normal classes or were you in special education classes?"

Shelley: "I ain’t been in school for a long time. It's been a long time since I went to school."

Back in 2017, police said he killed a 61-year-old woman. They found her dying near the AUMC.

Shelley: "I told her to get away from, she told me she would cut me up, I say alright. Then I grabbed her. She because she, she walked up on me. I shot her."

Zitedrick says the woman wouldn't stop following him. He didn't know what to do. He pulled out his gun, one he'd bought for $60 at a pawnshop.

Shelley: "It was already over with..she..she ran up on me...so I was...panicking. I picked up her purse and left."

He was not in school because he dropped out. He was not home because he was a ward of the state. He was not himself because he says since he was 7, he's been without his medicine for anxiety and ADHD.

Officer: "We all make choices, sometimes we got to accept the choices we made."

The teen made a choice he has to live with and he's sentenced to a lifetime of facing it. But before he got here, juvenile justice advocates say he and thousands of Richmond County kids were stuck in the cracks of a broken system.

An old jail is now waiting to be rebuilt. The city is looking for a company to do the work now. It will have therapy, dorms, tutoring, and mentoring. This is one step in a new direction for children in Richmond County.

