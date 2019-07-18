Ga. mother, three children stabbed to death in gruesome quadruple homicide, suspect arrested

The victims in a gruesome quadruple homicide in Columbus have been identified, including children aged between 1-month-old to 3-years-old.

Travane Brandon Jackson, 27, has been taken into custody and charged with four counts of family violence - murder.

Officers responded to Elizabeth Canty Apartments on Wednesday evening to find several people dead in their residence.

The victims were identified as 29-year-old Jerrica Spellman and her three children, 3-year-old King Jackson, 1-year-old Kensley Jackson and 1-month-old Kristen Jackson.

The Columbus Police Department is working to confirm Jackson’s relationship with the three children killed, but he is believed to be their father.

Police said they are not looking for any other suspects at this time.

Trevane Jackson is scheduled to appear in Recorder’s Court on Saturday at 9:00 a.m., but his hearing is expected to be rescheduled for Friday, July 26.

