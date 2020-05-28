Victim shot in the leg during Augusta attempted robbery

Thursday, May 28, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- A man was shot in the leg during an apparent attempted robbery overnight in Augusta, according to authorities.

The incident happened just after 1 a.m. Thursday in the 3100 block of Deans Bridge, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim was apparently using an ATM when he was approached by an unknown vehicle, according to the sheriff’s agency. The victim tried to get away and was struck on the leg by a bullet.

The victim was sent to a local hospital.

CRIME | Scammers target CSRA elderly in home security plans costing thousands

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

