Victim in fiery Aiken crash finally identified

Saturday, May 16, 2020

AIKEN, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- The person killed in a fiery crash in Aiken Thursday morning has finally been identified.

Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables says 40-year-old Daniel J. Slate of Warrenville was identified using dental x-rays. The cause of death has been determined as blunt force trauma.

The crash happened just after 1 a.m. at Hudson Road at Trolley Line Road. Slate's Nissan SUV reportedly burst into flames after hitting a tree.

A toxicology report is still pending in this investigation.

