March 3, 2020

WAYNESBORO, Ga. -- (WRDW/WAGT) Autopsy results from the GBI confirm the victim of the fatal fire on Burton Street in Waynesboro is 74-year-old Author Strong.

The house caught fire February 19, 2020. Firefighters were called to the scene around 5:30 p.m. and arrived to find flames shooting out from inside.