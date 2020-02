Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020

AUGUSTA, G (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Richmond County Coroner confirms 17-year-old Deangelo Burns was killed in a shooting that happened on Friday night.

The coroner says the shooting happened on Abelia Drive, and Burns was transported to the Circle K on 2822 Peach Orchard Road.

He says the victim was shot at least one time and was pronounced dead at 9:50 p.m.

