73-year-old victim identified in deadly Lincoln County crash

Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020

LINCOLN COUNTY, S. C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- A victim has been identified in a deadly Lincoln County crash.

73-year-old R.E. Harris was killed in a crash on Highway 47 at Garnett Harris Drive in Lincoln County Tuesday afternoon.

GSP said the accident happened just before 3 pm. They said a man was riding his moped on Garnett Harris Drive. They said he failed to stop, and turned into the path of an oncoming car, driven by a 18-year-old female.

