Vet's unique hobby has him handcrafting unique rocking horses that he donates to charity

Monday, Nov. 11, 2019

Bob Pernsteiner makes small rocking horses for charity. (Source: WRDW)

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- On this Veterans Day, we want to introduce you to a local veteran with a unique hobby.

He makes handmade rocking horses that he donates to various charities.

Bob Pernsteiner moved to Aiken less than a year ago, and he spends an average of 100 hours for every horse he makes.

“I started making them for people that liked them, and eventually I made bigger ones and bigger ones and it came to the point that I decided I'd start giving them away and donating them to charities,” Pernsteiner said.

Pernsteiner says he likes to pick children’s or veteran’s charity since he is a Vietnam veteran himself.

“The organization that I've been giving them to donates the money to a company that trains dogs, and they train them for veterans that have come back and they have PTSD,” Pernsteiner said.

Pernsteiner even takes requests, but he has a request of his own first.

“Once in a while, people want one for their grandchild or something,” Pernsteiner said. “Basically, I will tell them, ‘Yes, I'll make it for you, but you have to donate to your favorite children's charity and if you don't have a favorite charity, I would recommend St. Jude.’”

At the end of the day, it’s just a hobby for Pernsteiner, but it’s one that he realizes has value for others.

“You see that smile on their face,” Pernsteiner said. “It's worth more than money. It's just such a gratifying thing.”

