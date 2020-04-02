Veterans hospital sets up outdoor clinic to screen for virus

Thursday, April 2, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Charlie Norwood Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Augusta has opened an outdoor clinic to screen veterans with respiratory symptoms possibly associated with coronavirus.

Veterans experiencing acute respiratory symptoms should call 911 and contact the Department of Veterans Affairs within 72 hours of emergency admission. Veterans who are experiencing non-acute flu-like symptoms such as fever, cough and shortness of breath should call 706-729-5779 before visiting the medical center or clinic.

In addition to calling first, Veterans may consider using virtual care options such as telehealth or Secure Messaging.

The respiratory clinic is open from 9 a.m. until 9:30 p.m. near the parking lot adjacent to the downtown campus, 950 15th St.

The medical center’s emergency department remains open

To help the medical center address veterans’ most urgent needs first, officials ask that veterans use our online tools for routine or non-urgent questions. Here are some examples:

• Telephone or video appointments – Veterans can send their provider a secure message on My HealtheVet

by visiting myhealth.va.gov. Veterans may also call, but VA is requesting that Veterans only call with urgent needs at this time. To learn more about VA Video Connect, visit https://www.mobile.va.gov/app/va-video-connect.

• Prescription refills – Veterans can request prescription refills and order and ship medications to their homes using My HealtheVet or the Rx Refill mobile app. Download the app at mobile.va.gov/app/rx-refill.

• Text message reminders – Enroll at mobile.va.gov/annie.

Secure messaging – Register at www.myhealth.va.gov.

