Veterans honored in events across Augusta on Monday

Monday, Nov. 11, 2019

News 12 First at 5 O'Clock

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- People from all across our area took part in several Veterans Day events on Monday, taking the time to stop and honor those who served.

In Augusta, veterans were honored at the Georgia War Veterans Nursing Home and the Augusta Veterans Day ceremonies as our community came together.

It's a freedom that doesn't come freely.

It's more than just a saying, for the few, the brave, it's a way of life.

"They deserve credit for having protected us and this country that we live in," Dr. Robert Crumrine said.

It's something Dr. Crumrine knows well, having served as a doctor in the Navy.

He, along with many other veterans, were honored in Augusta today at the Georgia War Veterans Nursing Home.

"You never want, frankly, a serviceman or woman to forget the fact that they're appreciated," said Colonel Delton Nix, a Fort Gordon Chief of Staff.

Colonel Nix spoke at the ceremony, one he said was especially important, because the oldest generations of veterans don't always get the recognition that they used to.

Our veterans were also honored at a ceremony in downtown Augusta.

"The men and women that serve, it's from the heart," said Harry Greene.

Green, with the Disabled American Veterans, said having people stop their day to say, "thanks," means more than they know.

"It means that they're actually honored for the sacrifices that we've made, we as veterans, we've made, to keep this country free," Greene said.

So on Veterans Day, and every day, stop and thank a veteran for being willing to give their lives, so we can live ours.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.