Veteran's home a total loss after fire in Hephzibah

HEPHZIBAH, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Augusta Fire Rescue confirms a home is a total loss after a fire earlier today on Crockett Road in Hephzibah.

Officials say it happened Sunday at about 3:00 p.m. Crews responded to a fully involved structure fire on a double-wide trailer.

Officials say it took roughly an hour to put out the fire. There was one person inside the home at the time and he got out safely. The resident identified himself as a Veteran.

He told EMT's at the scene that he was heating his home with a fire. They believe that's how the fire started, but investigators have not identified the source.

The resident was treated on scene and taken to the VA hospital for further evaluation.