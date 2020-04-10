Veterans can take part in 'virtual' 5K to help with COVID-19 loneliness

Friday, April 10, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- As we all struggle to adjust to this new normal, experts say it's hitting those who've served our country especially hard. Calls to the Veterans Crisis Hotline have dramatically increased in the last couple of weeks.

There are a lot of things we can't do right now, but we can still get out and go for a walk or a run.

Harvard researchers found exercise can work just as well -- if not better -- than anti-depressants. But now, you can also do it to help veterans.

"Hey guys, I'm Aubrey Gonzales with USA Cares,” said Gonzales. “I'm out taking a walk with my family."

But it's not just any walk, they're actually participating in a 5K -- the Keep Your Distance Virtual 5K.

They did it over four days in Louisville, Kentucky outside. She did it inside -- on a treadmill -- all at once.

She walked it in Florida. She ran it in Virginia.

And Gonzales is from Augusta. I met her when she worked at News 12 years ago. She married a soldier training at Fort Gordon, and his military career took them to Italy for several years.

"So when we came back, I was like, I want to do something in nonprofit militarily, and fell into this,” Gonzales said.

This being USA Cares, a non-profit helping veterans, service members and their families all over the country - many in our area.

"The biggest thing that we help with is probably housing, like, preventing foreclosures and evictions paying a bill,” Gonzales said.

Which is especially important right now. New research shows "approximately: 14 percent of employed veterans work in the five industries most likely to witness immediate layoffs due to COVID-19."

Add that to "emergent trauma" and "loneliness due to social isolation" and researchers predict a "perfect storm" of threats to veteran mental health.

"So we've established emergency programs specifically for COVID to help these families, and it's just been -- it's blown up," Gonzales said.

Meanwhile, donations are down like they are for all non-profits all over the country.

So, the hope is, this Virtual 5K could help in a lot of ways.

"It's nice to be able to get out, and still keep your distance, and to be able to wave at people six feet or farther away - that kind of thing,” husband and Sgt. 1st Class Joe Gonzales said.

Aubrey's husband is a combat veteran.

"It is a nice thing to know that yeah, we're getting out of the house, we're getting some exercise, and we are supporting veterans at the same time,” Gonzales said.

And they hope your family will get out of the house and add to that support.

By the way, Aubrey checked for any participants from the CSRA -- not just Augusta -- and there are none yet. The closest are in Atlanta and Columbia. To take part in the virtual 5k -- all you have to do is sign up and complete it by April 30.

